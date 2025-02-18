Video shows hit-and-run driver crash into mailbox inside Florida neighborhood, police say

A couple in Southwest Florida has damage to fix after an erratic driver destroyed their mailbox.

Police said they are trying to figure out what led the driver to lose control of the car.

No one was home when it happened, but the couple checked their home security system and found that it captured the crash.

Watch: Delta flight crashes upon arrival at Toronto Pearson Airport

Police said the video shows the same car driving by just minutes before the crash.

So far, no one has been charged.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.





©2025 Cox Media Group