5mph adjustment coming to Kissimmee’s Downtown speed limit

KISSIMMEE, Fla. — A slight change will be in effect beginning March 31st in the Downtown City of Kissimmee: The speed limit will be reduced to 25mph on Emmett Street, Broadway, and Main Street.

A minor 5mph speed adjustment impact will be significant, as the goal is to improve drivers’ reaction time.

The changes will also contribute to increased pedestrian survival rates in a crash and, in some cases, improve the flow of traffic by reducing the need for sudden braking and acceleration.

“As part of our commitment to improving safety and mobility in Downtown Kissimmee, we are taking action to reduce the speed limit,” said City Manager Mike Steigerwald.

The small adjustment in speed could provide safer conditions for pedestrians, cyclists and drivers alike. After receiving community feedback and performing a comprehensive traffic analysis, the city of Kissimmee determined the adjustment to be necessary to further ensure safety throughout the community.

Steigerwald continues, “This speed reduction is just one of many upcoming enhancements, including the Connect Kissimmee Project, aimed at improving walkability, accessibility, and overall safety in the area.”

The speed limit change will be marked with new signage throughout the area, which stretches from John Young Parkway to Vine Street (HW 192).

Sign implementation will focus on educating drivers about the new speed limit, followed by long-term enforcement when necessary to ensure compliance.

