LEESBURG, Fla. — Lakeland, Florida pro Bobby Lane, catches 19 bass totaling 56-5 in the final day Championship Round to earn the top prize of $150,000 during the Bass Pro Tour Suzuki Marine Stage 2 Presented by YETI at Harris Chain of Lakes.

This accomplishment is Lane’s first national tour win in his home state of Florida.

He’d come close –the last time the Bass Pro Tour visited the Harris Chain of Lakes, Lane finished second to Ott DeFoe – but had yet to lift a trophy in his home state.

“I decided I was going to stay there until the wind shifted directions, which it did, and it just got better and better and better and better,” Lane said. “The minute that wind laid down, it was just perfect. Big one, big one, big one.”

Lane’s family, including his wife, Madeline; his daughter, Lexi; and his son-in-law, Kenny, cheered him on enthusiastically while they watched him swing those final few fish into the boat.

When the clock ran out, he was over to them to exchange hugs, allowing the perfect cap to the Florida win he’d been waiting for.

“That’s one thing you dream of is winning a huge tournament in your home state,” Lane said. “I’ve had a lot of close calls. They couldn’t stop me today.”

Here’s how the Top 10 anglers finished the Championship Round:

Bobby Lane — 56-5 (19)

Mark Davis — 38-13 (14)

Matt Becker — 36-15 (15)

Terry Scroggins — 36-7 (13)

Fletcher Shryock — 27-15 (11)

Jacob Wheeler — 23-9 (8)

Jacob Wall — 16-10 (7)

James Elam — 10-3 (5)

Andy Morgan — 7-6 (4)

Keith Poche — 2-2 (1)

Comeback win for Bobby Lane during MLF Bass Pro Tour 2025 A 5-10, his biggest bass of the day, followed by a 4-8 five minutes later sealed his victory. (Bass Pro Tour Suzuki Marine Stage 2 /Bass Pro Tour Suzuki Marine Stage 2)

