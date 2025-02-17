The delicate Japanese art of Origami comes to Leu Gardens

ORLANDO, Fla. — Just in time for Spring, Harry P. Leu Gardens introduces Origami in the Garden through September, adding a bit of magic during a casual strolling experience.

“We are excited to bring this extraordinary exhibit to Harry P. Leu Gardens,” said Jennifer D’hollander, executive director at the Gardens.

The exhibit will offer attendees, returning or new, an exhilarating outdoor experience that will add just enough fun and photo ops while strolling along the garden path.

Japanese art of origami comes to Leu Gardens This unique fusion of nature and art allows for a bit of magic during a casual stroll (Harry P. Leu Gardens/Harry P. Leu Gardens)

D’hollander continues, “This unique collection of outdoor sculptures celebrates the intricate artistry of Origami, brought to life on a grand scale. We’re excited to offer our visitors an immersive experience that inspires wonder and creativity in nature.”

Garden Hours

January 5 – March 9, 2025

9 a.m. – 5 p.m. – daily (last entry-one hour before closing time at 4 p.m.)

March 10 – September 3, 2025

9 a.m. – 6 p.m. – daily (last entry-one hour before closing time at 4 p.m.)

In addition, the art exhibit will offer guided tours, educational programs and hands-on origami workshops for guests of all ages.

Origami in the Garden is included with general garden admission and is open daily during regular garden hours.

Visitors can purchase admission at the garden entrance.

