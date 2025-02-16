Local

Orlando church to hold celebration of life for home invasion victim

First Baptist Church of Orlando honors 85-year-old beaten during home invasion Church members are now honoring the woman after a tragic incident that left her in critical condition.
ORLANDO, Fla. — First Baptist Orlando has announced it will hold a celebration of life for Lucy Pat Curl at 4 pm on Sunday.

Curl, who was the 90-year-old victim of a home invasion, passed away from her injuries from an assault by Ronald D. Davis.

She is survived by her husband, Bill Curl, and her children, Beth, Philip, Carol, and Scott.

