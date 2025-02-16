Orlando church to hold celebration of life for home invasion victim

ORLANDO, Fla. — First Baptist Orlando has announced it will hold a celebration of life for Lucy Pat Curl at 4 pm on Sunday.

Curl, who was the 90-year-old victim of a home invasion, passed away from her injuries from an assault by Ronald D. Davis.

Read: Weekend Guide: 9 things to do in Central Florida

She is survived by her husband, Bill Curl, and her children, Beth, Philip, Carol, and Scott.

You can read the obituary on her life HERE

You can watch the celebration of life via streaming HERE





Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.





©2025 Cox Media Group