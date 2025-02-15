Weekend Guide: 9 things to do in Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. — Welcome to the weekend; here are 9 things to do in Central Florida.

1. Daytona 500 Race

There is high anticipation for Sunday’s sold-out Daytona 500, which will begin at 1:30 p.m., one hour earlier than originally scheduled.

The breathtaking moments, the thrill of the ride and the world-class racing set an amazing atmosphere for race car enthusiasts. This is a time for family and friends to enjoy a good time and make some memories you will not want to be without. Due to increased security, it is recommended that attendees arrive early for the event.





2. Dragon Parade Lunar New Year

Dragon Parade will celebrate its 13th anniversary as the largest Lunar New Year Parade in Florida. The celebration will begin on Sunday, February 16, 2025, from 11:00 AM to 12:00 PM.

The parade will take place between Lake Highland Drive and Park Lake Street.

Mayor Dyer will join Orange County Mayor Jerry L. Demings, City Commissioners, Orlando Police Chief Eric D. Smith, Orlando Fire Chief Charlie Salazar, Orange County Sheriff John W. Mina and other community leaders to participate.





3. Mount Dora Scottish Highland Festival

Friends and family will get a chance to celebrate Scottish culture like never before at Donnelly Park in Mount Dora over the weekend.

Community members can join for an exhilarating day filled with bagpipes, Highland athletics, Celtic music, dancing, a vibrant tartan parade and a thrilling Pipes and Drums performance.

Tickets are required, and blankets and chairs are recommended.





4. The Rocky Horror Picture Show

Presented only two nights by the Rich Weirdoes, Join the longest-running, fully interactive audience participation film in the world.

Friday night shows begin at 8 p.m., and Saturday, Feb. 15, at 8 p.m. The show will thoroughly engage an audience with a litany of jokes, sight gags and other humorous banter.

The show will be hosted at the Fringe ArtSpace in Downtown Orlando. The address of the venue is 54 W. Church St., Orlando.





5. Osceola County Fair 2025

Amusement rides, games, and all the exciting exhibits are back in town this year for a few days of fun. Enjoy live shows with animals ready to meet you and the family. Attendees drive from all over for the fair food favorites and the exciting experience of the demolition derby.

The Osceola County fair is located at 1875 Silver Spur Lane, Kissimmee.





6. Dragons Love Tacos: The Musical”

The Orlando Family Stage is presenting an exciting musical adaptation of the bestselling children’s book, featuring colorful dragons who are passionate about tacos. Performances will take place at the Orlando Family Stage, located at 1001 Princeton Street in Loch Haven Park, providing a vibrant setting for families to enjoy the show.

Performance Schedule:

Saturday, February 15, 2025 at 2:00 pm & 5:30 pm

Sunday, February 16, 2025 at 10:30 am & 2:00 pm

Saturday, February 22, 2025 at 2:00 pm & 5:30 pm

Sunday, February 23, 2025 at 10:30 am & 2:00 pm

Saturday, March 1, 2025 at 2:00 pm & 5:30 pm

Sunday, March 2, 2025 at 10:30 am & 2:00 pm

Saturday, March 8, 2025 at 2:00 pm

Sunday, March 9, 2025 at 10:30 am & 2:00 pm

Click here for more information.





7. Alan Cumming: “Uncut” at the Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts

The solo act showcases the Scottish actor, performer and writer colorfully explores what it means to be an outsider—and what it looks like to live authentically.

The performing center said Cummings delivers a solo show that combines humor, personal storytelling, and music, accompanied by pianist Henry Koperski.

The show will happen on Saturday, Feb. 13 at 7 p.m.

Click here for more information.





8. Fall Orlando Home & Garden Show at the Orange County Convention Center

Its that time of the year again, one of the biggest home and garden shows in Central Florida returns to the Orange County Convention Center Feb.. 14-16 with free admission thanks to Spa Manufacturers.

The Home & Garden Show will feature the latest products and services for indoor and outdoor needs, including builders and remodelers.

Click here for more information about the show.





9. Universal Mardi Gras: International Flavors of Carnaval

Universal Orlando Resort’s wildly popular event, Universal Mardi Gras: International Flavors of Carnaval.

The event has a different music artist every Saturday.

On Feb. 15, KOOL & THE GANG will be performing

The event starts will run daily through Sunday, March 30. It invites guests to celebrate 30 years of beads, parades, music, and food. Visiting guests can enjoy all the fun as part of regular theme park admission to Universal Studios Florida.

