Residential Recovery Assistance Program provides relief to Daytona Beach residents

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — Daytona Beach homeowners affected by Hurricanes Ian and Nicole can now apply for grants up to $15,000 through the Residential Recovery Assistance Program, announced on November 11.

The program, a partnership between Rebuilding Together Greater Florida and Daytona Beach, offers free financial aid for essential repairs such as roofing, HVAC, flooring, electrical work, windows, doors, accessibility upgrades, debris removal, and insurance deductible reimbursement, helping homeowners restore safe, livable homes.

Application assistance will be available at the John H. Dickerson Center on multiple dates, including November 12 and December 3, 4, 10, 11, and 18, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. A live info session is also scheduled for November 20 at 4 p.m. at the same location.

Homeowners must contact Rebuilding Together Greater Florida to start the process, schedule a home inspection, submit documents, receive contractor bids, and sign the grant agreement to begin repairs.

Applicants must submit a completed application, a valid ID, proof of income and ownership, a utility bill, and a FEMA application, if applicable.

These documents confirm eligibility and facilitate the grant processing.

