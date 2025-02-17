A 10-year-old aspiring designer has her princess dreams come true

ORLANDO, Fla. — Disney and Make-A-Wish do it again by sprinkling a little magic into Rita’s designer dreams and allowing her to meet costume design experts at Disney as part of her Make-A-Wish trip.

Drawing inspiration from Walt Disney’s classic “Cinderella,” Rita did not let battling cancer stop her from the experience of creating a ballgown.

“I was so excited because I got to go to a top-secret fashion place at Disney. I got to see all the ways costumes are designed, which was really cool.” – Rita, Make-A-Wish kid.

Disney and Make-A-Wish introduce costume design experts at Disney as part of Make-A-Wish trip. (Disney and Make-A-Wish/Disney and Make-A-Wish)

Rita is the first of many wishes to receive the princess treatment at Walt Disney World this year.

This April, a whopping 50 Disney Princess’s wishes will be granted as Walt Disney World hosts the “Once Upon A Wish Party” for Make-A-Wish families.

Much fun, smiling, and memories were shared during the exchange, making this princess experience wholesome for Rita and her family.

“As a child, I was in and out of the hospital myself. It means so much to be able to fulfill a wish for someone going through that because I know what it’s like. It’s one of the best experiences I’ve ever had at Disney, and I’m so grateful I got to be part of it.” – Allison Atmore, Costume Specialist at Disney Live Entertainment.

