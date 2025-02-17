SpaceX issues sonic boom advisory for first rocket booster landing near the Bahamas

KENNEDY SPACE CENTER, Fla. — SpaceX is warning people in the Bahamas they could hear a sonic boom during their next rocket launch.

SpaceX said it will attempt to land the first-stage booster of its Falcon 9 rocket near the Bahamas during its next launch.

The rocket is set to take off at 6 p.m. on Tuesday from the Cape Canaveral Space Force Station.

Watch: Investigation underway after SpaceX Starship rocket launch ends in explosion

SpaceX has landed dozens of rockets in the Atlantic Ocean, but this will be the first time the booster has landed so close to the Bahamas.

SpaceX invited a delegation from the Bahamas last week to show its facilities and explain the landing process.

Read: NASA selects SpaceX to develop spacecraft to deorbit International Space Station

The launch is in support of SpaceX’s Starlink missing to provide satellite internet around the world.

If Tuesday’s launch is delayed, a backup opportunity will be available Wednesday at 6 p.m.

Watch: SpaceX’s Polaris Dawn crew completes first-ever private spacewalk

SpaceX said the booster that will launch this mission has previously launched Ax-2, Euclid, Ax-3, CRS-30, Astra 1P, NG-21, and 9 Starlink missions.

Channel 9 will monitor the planned rocket launch and will provide updates on Eyewitness News.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.





©2025 Cox Media Group