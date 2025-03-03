Investigation underway after SpaceX Starship rocket launch ends in explosion

ORLANDO, Fla. — An investigation is underway after a SpaceX Starship rocket exploded after its launch, causing a large debris field to come crashing back to Earth.

People in Haiti and Turks and Caicos said it looked like shooting stars as the Starship’s debris burned during reentry.

The explosion happened around 8 minutes into the launch as Starship flew from the Gulf of Mexico and over the Caribbean.

SpaceX said the debris from the rocket explosion fell into the Atlantic Ocean.

The Federal Aviation Administration slowed flights in parts of Florida Thursday evening due to concerns over the rocket debris.

Over 75 flights were delayed or canceled at Orlando International Airport after the rocket explosion.

Despite the unplanned detonation, SpaceX also saw success in Thursday’s launch.

SpaceX was able to catch its Super Heavy rocket booster back at the launch pad.

A rocket launch tower using so-called “chopstick” arms to grab the reusable booster out of the air as it returned to the launch site.

SpaceX hopes to use Starship and Super Heavy rocket to one day carry people to the moon and Mars.

