Public invited to celebrate the life of Sen. Geraldine Thompson

By Gene Saladna, WFTV.com
State Sen. Geraldine Thompson passed away on Feb. 13, 2025.
ORLANDO, Fla. — Plans for the public to remember and celebrate Florida Sen. Geraldine Thompson are set.

Thompson died last week at the age of 76, following complications from surgery.

Sen. Linda Stewart announced services will be held on Feb. 28 at Majestic Life Church on Kirkman Road in Orlando.

A public viewing will run from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Women are encouraged to wear a scarf to honor Thompson’s love for them.

