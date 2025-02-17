Memorial service set for Lake Nona HS student killed in crash

ORLANDO, Fla. — The Lake Nona community is planning to come together to remember one of their own.
Anthony Sanchez died last week following a traffic crash along Narcoossee Road in Orlando.
Sanchez was one of three Lake Nona High School seniors involved in the two-vehicle crash.
A memorial service for Sanchez will take place on Sunday, Feb. 23.
Hours for the memorial at Newcomer funeral home, located at 895 South Goldenrod Road in Orlando, will be from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Sanchez’s family is inviting the community to attend.
