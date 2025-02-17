Memorial service set for Lake Nona HS student killed in crash

ORLANDO, Fla. — The Lake Nona community is planning to come together to remember one of their own.

Anthony Sanchez died last week following a traffic crash along Narcoossee Road in Orlando.

Sanchez was one of three Lake Nona High School seniors involved in the two-vehicle crash.

A memorial service for Sanchez will take place on Sunday, Feb. 23.

Anthony Sanchez memorial service

Hours for the memorial at Newcomer funeral home, located at 895 South Goldenrod Road in Orlando, will be from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Sanchez’s family is inviting the community to attend.

