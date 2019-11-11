Deputies say search of Winter Garden home connected to missing woman

WINTER GARDEN, Fla. - 6:15 p.m.
Monday, November 11, 2019
- Orange County deputies announced via Twitter Monday evening a tip about a missing woman led them to search the home on Pennsylvania Avenue in Winter Garden
- Jerilynn Handley disappeared in 2017
- This information confirms what Handley's family told reporter Shannon Butler Monday afternoon
- A $5000 reward is offered for information on Handley's disappearance
- WFTV spoke with Handley in 2015 when she was arrested in a drug bust in West Orange County
Today Detectives followed up on a tip in Winter Garden regarding the whereabouts of Jerilynn Handley. She has been missing since 2017. We never stop looking for missing people. Anyone with info on her wehreabouts is asked to call Crimeline 800-423-TIPS. pic.twitter.com/vXayqShe87— Orange County Sheriff's Office (@OrangeCoSheriff) November 11, 2019
6:00 p.m.
Deputies told WFTV they did not find anything in their search at a home on Pennsylvania Avenue in Winter Garden.
Orange County sheriff's deputies are searching a home in Winter Garden. This is what we know:
- The home is on Pennsylvania Avenue
- WFTV confirmed the search is being conducted in connection with a missing person's case
- Chopper 9 showed deputies focused on the back yard
- A beige shed appeared to have been emptied
- A number of items were on the grass in front of the shed
- The property has a lot of vegetation on it
- Deputies are using shovels to dig in the yard
- Crime tape is wrapped around portions of the property
- Reporter Shannon Butler is on scene, speaking with investigators
@OrangeCoSheriff digging in the backyard of a winter garden home for a missing person. They won’t say who it is, family of a 27 year old says it’s their daughter. #wftv pic.twitter.com/9V1VVHDyq9— Shannon Butler (@SButlerWFTV) November 11, 2019
