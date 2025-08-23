Serial fraudster arrested at Fifth Third Bank for using forged ID, deputies say

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Orange County Deputies arrest a 43-year-old man at Fifth Third Bank on University Boulevard for attempting fraud with a forged identity.

William Scott, who originally identified himself as Spencer Carruth Clark, attempted to complete a $23,000 loan application under a false identity. A bank employee spotted inconsistencies and alerted authorities, leading to Scott’s arrest.

An employee at Fifth Third Bank stated, “He stated his name was Spencer Clark.”

Deputies say the investigation showed that Scott visited the bank on August 14 to open an account and apply for a loan under the name Spencer Carruth Clark. During his second visit, a colleague recognized him as the person who had previously used a different false identity, Andrew D. Brown, at another branch.

Based on the report acquired by Channel 9, Scott failed to give reliable information regarding his employment or residence. Investigations verified that his Tennessee ID and Citibank credit card were counterfeit.

Law enforcement reports Scott revealed his true identity as William Andrew Scott. With connections to multiple fraud cases and an active warrant in Kentucky, he was safely taken into custody and transported to the Orange County Booking and Receiving Center.

The case is still under investigation, with Scott facing charges for several fraudulent activities.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group