‘She’s suffering’: Attorney for botched surgery victim speaks

ORLANDO, Fla. — An Orlando woman is charged with 20 felonies for performing a medical procedure without a license. Investigators report that one of her patients has sustained burns and other injuries following a laser treatment.

Felipe Mavromatis is representing that woman. He says his client is okay, but she still needs to undergo many medical treatments.

“She’s suffering. These are types of things for which she needs follow-up care and extensive medical care,” said Mavromatis.

Gabriela Pereira, 29, faces charges including practicing healthcare without a license. The alleged botched procedure took place at Tonya Beauty Medical Spa.

Attorney Mavromatis states his client suffered necrosis and was advised to keep returning to the spa to try to fix the damage. “At no point in time were they saying get your butt over to the hospital because this is a life and death situation,” said Mavromatis.

Investigators report that Pereira saw the woman eight times between April 22 and May 3 of last year, before she saw another healthcare provider. “Ultimately, that doctor was like you have to go to the emergency room and that’s how all of this started,” said Mavromatis.

Mavromatis says he’s filing a lawsuit this week against Pereira and the spa for negligence.

“We trust that the established clinic has licensure, technical know-how and how to do these types of cosmetic procedures,” said Mavromatis.

Pereira is out on bond.

