SIM Health, Puerto Rican nonprofit, breaks ground on its Orlando clinic

SIM Health, a nonprofit healthcare organization based in Puerto Rico, has initiated the construction of its inaugural clinic in Orlando, representing an investment of $10 million in the region.

The clinic located at 1509 East Colonial Drive is excited to offer bilingual primary and preventive care services. This marks SIM Health’s first step into the mainland U.S., and their team is looking forward to expanding even more across Florida.

“Kissimmee is being considered as the likely next location for expansion following the successful launch of the Orlando clinic,” said Anabelle Torres, SIM Health’s director of operations.

The Orlando clinic is in the middle of a $10 million renovation project that will renovate the first 7,000 square feet of the building. This expansion is a key part of the strategy to better serve the local bilingual community with essential healthcare services.

The organization bought the 40,706-square-foot office building, located on 1.51 acres, for $7.13 million back in 2022. SIM Health, formerly known as Salud Integral de la Montaña Inc., is working to strengthen its network of care throughout Florida.

The SIM Health team says it is prepared to improve healthcare access in Florida, starting with its bilingual services and planning to expand into areas like Kissimmee.

