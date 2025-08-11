Valencia College partners with Walt Disney World to train future Disney chefs

ORLANDO, Fla. — Valencia College’s School of Hospitality Management and Culinary Arts, shared with UCF, features the Walt Disney World® Center for Culinary Arts and Hospitality, which provides students with hands-on experience with top chefs and advanced culinary tools.

Students have the opportunity to practice different cuisines and develop skills in front desk technology, hospitality management, and guest service, equipping them for successful careers after graduation. The program includes a 240-hour internship, allowing students to develop expertise in guest services, management, and technical areas.

Campus facilities include a mixology lab with a 24-foot bar and brewery, baking and pastry labs equipped with artisanal bread ovens and a chocolate spraying room, as well as culinary labs featuring induction stoves and a microgreen growing cabinet.

Valencia College states that the program aims to provide students with the essential skills and experience needed to succeed in the hospitality industry, utilizing its distinctive facilities and extensive training resources.

