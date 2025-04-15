Why Orlando attorney Tucker Byrd is taking on the NBA

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal.

California businessman Paul Edalat has filed a lawsuit in Orlando against the National Basketball Association (NBA), alleging breach of contract related to a sponsorship deal the professional sports league secured with airline Emirates.

According to the complaint filed March 10 in the Ninth Judicial Circuit Court’s Business Court Division, Edalat claims he was instrumental in introducing the NBA to Emirates in 2014. Edalat, a U.S. businessman of Iranian descent with ties in the Middle East, was allegedly enlisted by then-NBA Senior Vice President of Basketball Operations Ernest “KiKi” VanDeWeghe to help negotiate a sponsorship deal with the Dubai-based airline.

Read: Sunny and warm week ahead, cool down midweek

The lawsuit alleges Edalat, through his contacts, facilitated initial discussions between the NBA and Emirates, including an in-person meeting in Dubai between Edalat and Boutros Boutros, Emirates’ Divisional Senior Vice President for Corporate Communications - Marketing & Brand, in May 2014.

Click here to read the full story on the Orlando Business Journal’s website.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group