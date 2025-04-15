Winter Park to host the Ward & Wellbeing Earth Day block party

WINTER PARK, Fla. — The city of Winter Park and committed community partners announced the kick-off of the Wellbeing Earth Day block party.

The Earth Day Block Party will be held at Ward Park, 250 Perth Lane, from 8 to 11 a.m.

Attendees can expect vendors and family fun with sustainable freebies, family-oriented arts and crafts, and kids’ activities, all accompanied by complimentary Kona Ice.

Face painting will also be available to those who would like an artistic touch.

Events will also take place directly across the street at the Center for Health & Wellbeing, located at 2005 Mizell Ave. Crosby Wellness Center tours and a Family Art Project for Earth Day with local artist Kaileigh Anne Tayek will be available for those seeking alternative entertainment.

Additionally, those interested in enhancing their overall wellness may enjoy these activities as well:

Workshop on Growing Microgreens with Plant Prana

WellnessFarm-to-Fridge: Tips on Selecting and Storing Fresh Produce with Dr. Laura Varich, a certified lifestyle medicine physician

Family Yoga sessions led by Crosby Wellness Center Fitness StaffCrystal Sound Bowl Meditation conducted by Crosby Wellness Center Fitness Staff

To find parking information, details on road closures, and a schedule of activities at the Ward & Wellbeing Earth Day Block Party on Saturday, April 26, please click here.

