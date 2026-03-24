Orange County’s ICE inmate detainees deal nears collapse

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — The deal for Orange County to use taxpayer money to hold federal inmates on immigration charges could end at the end of the month.

Orange County is currently negotiating a new agreement with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement regarding the housing of federal inmates on immigration charges.

Under the existing agreement, the federal government provides a reimbursement rate of $88 per day for each inmate.

However, county records indicate the actual cost to house these individuals is $180 per day.

Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings stated there has been movement in the ongoing negotiations between the county and federal officials.

The county has been working to address the financial disparity caused by the current contract terms.

The county has set a March 31 deadline to finalize a new agreement.

If a deal is not reached by that date, the current arrangement could end.

Channel 9 is gathering more information and will provide updates on Eyewitness News.

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