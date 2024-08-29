Orange: DNA match leads to murder indictment for 2019 Homicide

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — 30-year-old Gary Brumfield was indicted for first-degree murder for a 2019 homicide by an Orange County grand jury Wednesday.

On July 13, 2019, the Orange County Sheriff’s Office discovered the body of Vera Jones, 58, in a home in the 4000 block of West Jackson Street.

The medical examiner determined the woman died from multiple skull fractures with contributing factors of multiple stab wounds.

Read: ‘I’m fixin’ to kill her’: Central Florida woman charged in death of boyfriend’s 9-year-old daughter

Deputies eventually developed Brumfield as a suspect, interviewed him and took his DNA.

On November 25, 2019, Brumfield’s DNA results came back and matched the DNA found at the scene, and he was arrested later that day.

Read: Boar’s Head listeria outbreak kills 9, sickens 57

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2024 Cox Media Group