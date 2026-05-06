Ore-Ida launches Dino, Star Tater Tots in first new shapes in nearly 20 years

ORLANDO, Fla. — Ore-Ida is introducing dinosaur- and star-shaped Tater Tots, marking the brand’s first new tot shapes in nearly 20 years.

The company announced Wednesday that its new Dino Tater Tots and Star Tater Tots will become permanent additions to the brand’s frozen potato lineup.

According to the company, the new products feature the same “crispy-outside and fluffy-inside” texture as traditional Tater Tots while adding more playful shapes aimed at families and younger consumers.

Dino Tater Tots are designed around dinosaur shapes, while Star Tater Tots are launching alongside America 250 celebrations tied to the nation’s upcoming 250th anniversary. The star-shaped version will debut with limited-edition America 250 packaging.

“Ore-Ida invented Tater Tots — and now, we’re shaping what comes next,” Claire Lukaszewski, senior brand manager for Ore-Ida, said in a statement.

The company said fewer than 1% of frozen potato products currently feature novelty shapes beyond traditional styles, creating what it described as an opportunity for innovation in the category.

The new products are now available at major retailers nationwide in 28-ounce bags and 5-pound club-size packages, according to the company.

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