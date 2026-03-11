ORL 5K on the Runway at Orlando Executive Airport

Orlando, Fla — 27 Community Connection and our partners, ACR Air Conditioning and Refrigeration, Community Legal Services, Sanchez & Brown, invites you to take part in the Orlando 5K on the Runway, formerly known as the 5K Run for the Angels, on Saturday, April 4 at the Orlando Executive Airport.

This unique 5K gives participants the rare opportunity to run directly on the airport runway and through the airfield. The event supports three organizations making a meaningful impact through aviation: Angel Flight Southeast, Vision of Flight, and the Orlando Youth Aviation Center. Each organization plays a vital role in providing compassionate services, educational opportunities, and inspiring the next generation of aviation professionals.

By participating, runners and walkers alike will help support compassion, education, and the future of aviation, making every step on the runway a step toward a lasting impact.

To learn more or register, visit: ORL 5K on the Runaway