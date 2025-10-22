Orlando Air Show canceled due to federal government shutdown

SANFORD, Fla. — The Orlando Air Show scheduled for this weekend in Sanford has been canceled due to the ongoing federal government shutdown.

Organizers said ticket holders for the 2025 Orlando Air Show will receive emails with options to defer their tickets to 2026 or request a refund.

The Orlando Air Show said the cancellation comes as the nation looks forward to celebrating its 250th birthday in 2026, with plans for the event already in the works.

Organizers have expressed gratitude to the aviation community, emphasizing that the best is yet to come.

