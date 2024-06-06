Orlando among metros with the most overvalued homes

ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal.

While the median sales price of an Orlando metro home is $372,806, the buying power of residents is only $336,798, making the region among the most overvalued in the country.

That’s according to an analysis from California-based financial firm First American, which compared the median sales price to an area’s income and interest rates to determine if homes are over or under valued.

Orlando’s median sales price is 11% higher than its buying power — or a gap of $36,008 — meaning homes are selling for more than the buying power residents have. This discrepancy places Orlando among 22 metros with homes that are considered overvalued.

