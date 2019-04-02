  • Orlando Apollos will be no more as AAF suspends operations

    By: Chip Skambis

    Updated:

    ORLANDO, Fla. - The Alliance of American Football will be suspending operations as of Tuesday, according to multiple reports

    WFTV's Christian Bruey was at the practice for the Orlando Apollos, which played in the league, as it was cut short Tuesday upon reports the league would fold. 

    Related Headlines

    Coach Steve Spurrier joked to Bruey that he hoped the Apollos would be crowned champs with their 7-1 record. 

    The Apollos had the best record in the league and averaged more than 20,000 fans per game at Spectrum Stadium. 

    But with the league suspending operations, the team's final two games are in doubt. 

    The AAF has not completely unfolded yet, but many believe it is heading in that direction. 

    The league ran into financial trouble in February when one of their original investors backed out. 

    That's when Tom Dundon, the owner of the Carolina Hurricanes, stepped up and sunk $70 million into the league. 

    But after a failed attempt to create a partnership with the NFL, Dundon announced Tuesday the league was suspending operations. 

    This is a developing story. Watch Channel 9 Eyewitness News at 4 for updates. 

     

    DOWNLOAD: Free WFTV News & Weather Apps

    Not near a TV? Click here to watch WFTV newscasts live

    Watch Live: Doppler 9 HD 

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories