0 Orlando Apollos will be no more as AAF suspends operations

ORLANDO, Fla. - The Alliance of American Football will be suspending operations as of Tuesday, according to multiple reports.

WFTV's Christian Bruey was at the practice for the Orlando Apollos, which played in the league, as it was cut short Tuesday upon reports the league would fold.

Coach Steve Spurrier joked to Bruey that he hoped the Apollos would be crowned champs with their 7-1 record.

The Apollos had the best record in the league and averaged more than 20,000 fans per game at Spectrum Stadium.

But with the league suspending operations, the team's final two games are in doubt.

The AAF has not completely unfolded yet, but many believe it is heading in that direction.

The league ran into financial trouble in February when one of their original investors backed out.

That's when Tom Dundon, the owner of the Carolina Hurricanes, stepped up and sunk $70 million into the league.

But after a failed attempt to create a partnership with the NFL, Dundon announced Tuesday the league was suspending operations.

This is a developing story. Watch Channel 9 Eyewitness News at 4 for updates.

We recorded our @aafAPOLLOS coach’s show with Steve Spurrier this morning.



Told us “business as usual” was all he had heard from the league office.



But now @ProFootballTalk is reporting the league will suspend operations today. pic.twitter.com/zOnrzIZwT0 — Joe Kepner (@JKepnerWFTV) April 2, 2019

I just spoke with Steve Spurrier, Lito Sheppard and Chris Martin, who had their practice cut short by @TheAAF news. I will post the videos shortly.



Spurrier was his usual self and joked that if this is the end, he hopes the @aafAPOLLOS, with their 7-1 record are crowned champs. — Christian Bruey (@CBrueyWFTV) April 2, 2019

