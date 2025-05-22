Sanford police officer resigns over gas station kidnapping response

SANFORD, Fla. — A Sanford police officer has left the department following an internal affairs investigation.

That investigation concluded that the now-former officer did not act properly during a kidnapping situation on June 1, 2024.

On that day, officers, including Dominick Delorbe, got s call about a homeless man who had trapped a RaceTrac employee in the gas station bathroom at knifepoint.

The investigation was about if they acted appropriately by waiting for backup rather than entering the bathroom when the employee cried for help.

The department says he should have entered that bathroom and given his younger officer more information.

“The officers had a responsibility and a duty to act. They had a responsibility and duty to act if there was one officer or two officers. He knew that someone had already informed him that a situation had taken place," Sanford Police Chief Cecil Smith said at a news conference Thursday.

Sanford police say Delorbe submitted his resignation during the investigation.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group