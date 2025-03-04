Chief says police response to Sanford gas station kidnapping is under investigation

SANFORD, Fla. — In June 2024, an employee at a Sanford gas station was held at knifepoint when police arrived. Now, the chief says the way those officers handled the situation is under review.

The initial police report describes the incident, stating that the suspect, Randal Lawton, entered the RaceTrac at 3760 South Orlando Dr., then held one of the employees in the bathroom. The victim said Lawton forced her to the ground and tried to cut her throat. Another employee called 911 when the victim screamed.

Police arrived and arrested Lawton on battery and kidnapping charges. The victim sustained neck injuries.

In a video message on Facebook, Sanford Police Chief Cecil Smith said body camera footage from the incident has been circulating online, saying he learned of the footage Sunday.

Smith said the video has sparked concerns about the officers not immediately entering the bathroom as the victim called for help.

“Unfortunately this was the first time that I had an opportunity to view the footage. I agree that the video has prompted a need for a thorough review of the incident and the officers’ response,” said Smith.

The chief said after seeing the video, he learned that a debrief was held by the immediate supervisors in which the response was analyzed, but there was never a formal notification to his office. He said this left him unaware of the incident or any concerns about it.

“This was a failure which has been corrected,” he said, explaining that an administrative investigation has been opened to review the officers’ response.

He also said the first two responding officers have been removed from patrol duties and placed on administrative assignment pending the outcome of the investigation.

The supervisor’s response and review of the incident will also be included in this investigation.

Smith added that the administrative investigation will include a review of the department’s active assailant training and any possible need for changes to that curriculum.

“At this point I ask for the public’s patience in this process, as we conduct a thorough investigation. It is our goal to be as transparent as we possibly can,” he said.

Police said the video that has been circulating has been edited. The department said the original video will not be released because it is part of the investigation.

