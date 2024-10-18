Orlando to back out of this key component of Florida’s Live Local Act

ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal.

The city of Orlando will consider opting out of a tax exemption for developments under Florida’s Live Local Act.

Orlando City Council on Oct. 21 will take up whether it will back out of the middle-income affordable housing exemption program afforded by the act. The tax exemption allows for a 75% or 100% ad valorem tax exemption for developments, depending on the level of the rent charged by the owner of the units.

The city said because Orange County has an “adequate” supply of housing at the 80% to 120% income level in the county, the city qualifies to opt out of the tax exemption.

