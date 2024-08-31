Orlando braces for Labor Day travel surge

ORLANDO, Fla. — Things will be busy this weekend at Orlando International Airport.

The TSA considered Thursday to be the officials start of the Labor Day weekend travel period.

Officials said Orlando is one of the top travel destinations for the holiday.

The agency is expecting an 8.5% increase in passenger volume compared to last year.

AAA says travelers on the roads will also see lower prices.

“We see the airfare coming down for both domestic and international travel,” said Matthias Keller with Kayak.

Airport officials said passengers should continually check with their airlines for potential flight delays.

