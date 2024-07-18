Orlando Business leaders sound alarm on ‘overregulation’ as officials considers new rules for bars

ORLANDO, Fla. — Orlando city commissioners are primed to impose another regulation on downtown nightclubs, but some in the business community are now sounding the alarm on possible “overregulation.”

On Monday, city leaders voted 6-1 to approve new distance requirements on a first reading for bars and nightclubs. They are meant to reduce the concentration of nightlife establishments in Downtown Orlando.

The proposal would limit bars and nightclubs to one per city block, though existing establishments are grandfathered in.

Some business leaders told Channel 9 they’re concerned property values are going to decrease as a result, since bars and nightclubs pay the highest rents.

Others worry a slew of recent regulations could turn downtown Orlando into a ghost town at night.

“It’s been really hard on the businesses. The nightclubs and bars and restaurants in downtown Orlando are really suffering right now,” said Monica McCown, the Vice President of Orlando’s Hospitality Alliance.

McCown told Channel 9 the proposed distance requirements are a net neutral for existing businesses, though it could make it harder for them to complete expansions.

While she doesn’t believe the latest regulation will cripple businesses, she points to what she sees has a harmful trend.

“We’re just really hoping that these new regulations will stop coming out, and we can start turning around downtown Orlando and start welcoming guests back,” said McCown.

Businesses leaders point to 2022 as the year the city’s regulatory stance changed.

A mass shooting in downtown Orlando that summer , prompted renewed calls for safety measures.

In the months that followed, the city imposed a moratorium on new nightclubs, changed code definitions for establishments, and implemented an after-midnight permit for establishments.

That permit forces the largest establishments open after midnight to cover a $2 million bill for about 30 extra officer patrolling Downtown Orlando.

In a statement, a City of Orlando spokesperson told Channel 9 those extra-duty officers are in addition to the 57 officers that OPD assigns and is responsible for funding.

The spokesperson said: " The city of Orlando is focused on the work to ensure that downtown Orlando is a vibrant neighborhood with amenities for all residents, visitors and workers. Safety is at the forefront of these efforts. And of course, having a safe downtown is important for the success of all existing businesses.”

But McCown say the costs associated with that after-midnight permit have placed huge burdens on owners.

“Some of those businesses are paying over $450,000 a year for off duty police that’s one of the major strains that these new regulations have put on these small businesses,” said McCown.

City of Orlando Commissioner Tony Ortiz was the lone opposition vote to the new nightclub distance requirements during a first reading vote Monday.

He shared his perspective with Channel 9.

“At the end of the day, we want to bring more people downtown and families downtown. We want them to enjoy downtown. But there’s other measures that we need to be taking right now,” said Ortiz.

He believes the city should turn to other safety tools like implementing deterrence technology via video surveillance.

He also believes it’s time to reevaluate how costs for extra duty officers are split.

“I think it’s not very equitable. I think we need to go ahead and reassess,” said Ortiz.

