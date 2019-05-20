0 Orlando charter school waited 30 days before telling police about employee's alleged lewd conduct

ORLANDO, Fla. - An Orlando charter school said it did not notify police until after conducting an internal investigation after an employee was accused of propositioning students, leaving a four-week gap before police were notified.

Jaelen Alexander, 19, was arrested last week on charges of lewd and lascivious conduct, solicitation of a minor and obscene communication to a minor.

Alexander is accused of sending inappropriate pictures to students at Orlando Science School and offering at least one of them money to take inappropriate pictures of himself, according to an arrest report.

By the time police were called in, the arrest report states Alexander had been confronted, apologized and resigned.

“I felt like they were not sure if he really committed these things or not, so they were waiting on the investigation to be done,” said Shaimaa Abdelrahman, a parent of an OSS student.

According to the arrest report and a school spokesperson, the school said it received tips about Alexander’s behavior the week of March 25.

Alexander, who was a part-time employee, was no longer employed on March 29.

The school resource officer assigned to OSS said he got information about the allegations 30 days later.

On May 6, an OPD detective was assigned to the case. Alexander was arrested and parents were notified nine days after that.

Orlando police would not say who went to the school resource officer, but a spokesperson for the school said it was the school administrators after they did complete an internal investigation.

There is no specific time frame on when the reporting is supposed to happen under the state statute, but police sources said they are usually called almost immediately for allegations this serious.

