Orlando Citrus Parade marches through downtown

    The Orlando Citrus Parade is taking place in downtown, hosted by Florida Citrus Sports in association with Parades R Us.

    Grand marshals include actor and singer Norm Lewis; Major League Baseball star Johnny Damon; actress, author, entrepreneur and founder of Her Universe Ashley Eckstein; Major League Baseball star and 2006 World Series MVP David Eckstein; and Stranger Things actress Chelsea Talmadge.  

    Michael Campion from Netflix’s Fuller House is also making a special guest appearance.

    Upwards of 3,000 participants take part in the event, which also includes signature citrus floats made of tangerines, grapefruits and oranges; spirited high school marching bands from across the nation; participating bowl game college marching bands; balloons; local performing groups; specialty units; and other exciting performances.

    The parade is airing on WFTV Channel 9 and the WFTV Now App. 
     

