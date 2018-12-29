Orlando Citrus Parade marches through downtown

The Orlando Citrus Parade is taking place in downtown, hosted by Florida Citrus Sports in association with Parades R Us.
Grand marshals include actor and singer Norm Lewis; Major League Baseball star Johnny Damon; actress, author, entrepreneur and founder of Her Universe Ashley Eckstein; Major League Baseball star and 2006 World Series MVP David Eckstein; and Stranger Things actress Chelsea Talmadge.
Michael Campion from Netflix’s Fuller House is also making a special guest appearance.
Upwards of 3,000 participants take part in the event, which also includes signature citrus floats made of tangerines, grapefruits and oranges; spirited high school marching bands from across the nation; participating bowl game college marching bands; balloons; local performing groups; specialty units; and other exciting performances.
The parade is airing on WFTV Channel 9 and the WFTV Now App.
This is the #AllNewCitrusParade !!! This is going to be so good, so fresh and so entertaining!!!!! @WFTV @OrlandoCitrus pic.twitter.com/swFTwn1RBU— Jorge Estevez (@JEstevezWFTV) December 29, 2018
