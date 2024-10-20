Orlando City lose last regular season home game to rival Atlanta

ORLANDO, Fla. — Orlando City dropped their final regular season home game against Atlanta United, 2-1, in front of a crowd of 25,046 Saturday night.

Wilder Cartagena’s yellow card accumulation forced the only change for Head Coach Oscar Pareja’s recent lineup.

Felipe replaced Cartagena in Lion’s mid-field.

Orlando had already sealed a spot in the Audi 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs, while a win for Atlanta would help them advance to a one-game play-in game, helped by other results around the league.

Orlando dominated most of the stats during the game but allowed Atlanta to go up 2-0 in the first-half with goals from Saba Lobjanidze (7th minutes) and Jamal Thiaré (16th minutes).

The Lions got a goal back late in the first-half when Martín Ojeda scored a diving header off a cross from Rafael Santos in the 42nd minute.

In the second-half, Atlanta had an opportunity to add to their 2-1 lead when Orlando’s Dagur Dan Thorhallsson clipped Atlanta’s Saba Lobjanidze in the box.

ATL’s Aleksey Miranchuck stepped up to take the kick, but the Lions’ Goalkeeper, Pedro Gallese, dived to his right to keep the ball out of the net.

That was Gallese’s third penalty save of the season.

The Lions would continue to keep control of the game and had an opportunity in extra time to tie the game.

In the 89th minute, substitute Duncan McGuire put a bouncing ball in the box into the back of the net.

VAR would review the play, and referee Rubiel Vazquez would ultimately decide that the ball bounced off McGuire’s arm before the goal.

Atlanta would clinch the win and spot in the Audi 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs with a D.C. United loss.

Despite the loss, Orlando City will face Charlotte FC in Round One of the Audi 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs.

Round One will be a best-of-three series starting at Inter&Co Stadium. MLS will announce the exact date and kickoff time for Orlando versus Charlotte FC later.

The Lions are guaranteed a Round One opening match at home, and tickets are now on sale on the Orlando City website.

