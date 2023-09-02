Orlando City on the road again Saturday to play Cincinnati

ORLANDO, Fla. — Orlando City heads to Eastern Conference leaders Cincinnati on Saturday.

The last time the two teams faced off in March, each walked away with a point in a 0-0 draw.

Back in March, Cincinnati continued to move up the MLS Eastern Conference standings and is the first team in the east to clinch a playoff spot after beating Atlanta United on Wednesday.

City holds the series advantage with three wins, three draws, and two losses.

Orlando is coming off a draw against Charlotte FC on Wednesday night. The Lions salvaged a point after a direct kick goal in the 80-minute by Martin Ojeda tied the match up 1-1.

Going into Saturday night, Orlando City sits in third place in the Eastern Conference with 44 points.

Orlando has lost three games on the road this season and needs to continue that streak if they want to remain in the hunt for a home playoff game and home field advantage through the Eastern Conference Semifinals.

Coach Oscar Pareja should have Peruvian Wilder Cartagena back from yellow card accumulation.

Forward Ercan Kara will be a missing piece for Pareja moving forward as everyone anticipates Kara’s departure to Turkish club Samsunspor.

Orlando City will return home on Sept. 16 to play the Columbus Crew at Exploria Stadium.

Next Game:

When: Saturday, 7:30 p.m.

Where: TQL Stadium, Cincinnati, OH

TV: MLS Season Pass on Apple TV (subscription required)

Radio: 96.9 The Game (English), Acción 97.9 FM (Spanish)

