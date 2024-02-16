Orlando City SC announces “I Love the 90s” post-match concert

ORLANDO, Fla. — The Orlando City SC will play host to a post-match concert at Inter&Co Stadium following their match against Austin FC on March 23.

Ticket holders of the game get to watch the “I Love the 90s” concert featuring Vanilla Ice, Rob Base and Montell Jordan.

Field passes for those who want to experience the show from the playing field at Inter&Co Stadium.

Season Ticket Members will have the first shot at field passes starting at 2 p.m. Thursday with general public sales later at 5 p.m.

Tickets for the match against Austin FC can be purchased here.

