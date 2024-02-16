Orlando City SC unveils new uniforms to celebrate 10th anniversary

ORLANDO, Fla. — The Orlando City Soccer Club took a little time away from the “pitch” to become fashion models for one night.

Some of the players hit the red carpet to unveil their new uniforms Thursday night in downtown Orlando.

The 2024 jersey launch celebrated the 10th anniversary of the team.

The shirt features a new triple lion crest with gold filaments.

The Lions open up the new season one week from Saturday at home against CF Montreal at Inter & Co Stadium.

