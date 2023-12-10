Orlando City Soccer to host one of Brazil’s most popular teams in 2024

ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal.

One of Brazil’s most popular soccer clubs will travel to Central Florida next year to face off with Major League Soccer’s Orlando City Soccer Club.

Clube de Regata do Flamengo – known as Flamengo – will play Orlando City in a Florida Cup Series friendly match at Camping World Stadium on Jan. 27, said a news release. It’s the second meeting between the clubs, which last occurred in 2015 in Brazil (Flamengo won that bout 1-0).

Flamengo was founded in 1895 and is considered one of the most successful clubs in the soccer-rich South American nation. The club boasts more than 40 million supporters, 10.5 million followers on the X social media platform, 13 million followers on Facebook and 18.9 million followers on Instagram.

