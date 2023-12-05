These are the city of Orlando’s highest-paid employees

ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal.

Of the city of Orlando employees with pay rates available, the average wage is $28.43 per hour.

That rate covers a variety of positions and pay compensation schedules for more than 4,600 employees with the city of Orlando, one of the region’s largest employers. Of note, the pay rates provide a snapshot in time and may not reflect any raises, position changes or if someone has left a job.

Photos: Best news images of 2023

Why does Orlando public salary data matter?

Data can be used by employees to find what they and their peers earn, which could give them salary negotiating power when it comes to raises or new jobs. Meanwhile, employers can compare how their companies’ wages stack up against those paid by their competitors.

The highest-paid employees at the city of Orlando and their hourly wage are:

Click here to read the full story on the Orlando Business Journal’s website.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

Video: Brightline increases service to 32 high-speed trains between Orlando and South Florida Brightline is putting even more trains on its tracks between Orlando and South Florida. (WFTV)

©2023 Cox Media Group