Orlando City will host Nashville SC in the first round of the MLS playoffs

ORLANDO, Fla. — Major League Soccer announced the dates and times of the first round of the Audi 2023 MLS Cup Playoffs on Sunday.

Orlando City secured second place in the Eastern Conference and will host Nashville SC at Exploria Stadium on Monday, Oct. 30 at 7 p.m.

The best-of-three series will then move to Nashville on Tuesday, Nov. 7, and if needed, a third and final game will be hosted at Exploria Stadium on Sunday, Nov. 12, at 5 p.m.

The first round winner between Orlando and Nashville will face the winner between the Philadelphia Union and the New England Revolution in the second round.

The Lions are looking to finish the team’s best year since joining the league in 2015.

Orlando’s second place finish in the Supporters’ Shield race also guarantees them the opportunity to host the MLS Cup if they can make it to the final game and FC Cincinnati loses in the playoffs.

Next Game:

When: Oct. 30 at 7 p.m.

Where: Exploria Stadium

Tickets: Orlando City

Watch: Apple TV or FS1

