Orlando City will host a Round One playoff game against Charlotte FC on Oct. 27

Orlando City will host a Round One playoff game against Charlotte FC on Oct. 27 Orlando City unveiled its campaign for the team’s upcoming playoff push, "All Teeth." (Orlando City)

ORLANDO, Fla. — Major League Soccer released details on Round One of the Audi 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs on Sunday.

Despite a decision day loss to Atlanta United, Orlando City will host Charlotte FC on Sunday, Oct. 27, at 7:30 p.m. at Inter&Co Stadium.

The three game series will see the teams head to Charlotte for Game 2 on Friday, Nov. 1, 7:30 p.m.

If necessary, the teams will return to Orlando for a final and series deciding Game 3 on Saturday, Nov. 9, at 6 p.m.

Read: Orlando City lose last regular season home game to rival Atlanta

All matches will air on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV, with Game 1 free on MLS Season Pass and also available on FS1.

Orlando City also released several community events around Central Florida leading up to Game 1 and the Lions’ official watch party details for Game 2.

  • Mon., Oct. 21, 5:30 p.m. - 7 p.m., Player Appearance: Magnet Monday, Lake Eola Park 512 E. Washington St., Orlando, FL 32801
  • Tues., Oct. 22, 10:30 a.m. - 3:30 p.m., Community Event: Rollins College Halloween Market, Rollins College 1000 Holt Ave., Winter Park, FL 32789
  • Wed., Oct. 23, 6:00 p.m. - 7:30 p.m., Lagers with the Lions, Presented by Heineken Silver, The Castle Irish Pub 2625 Edgewater Dr., Orlando, FL 32804
  • Thurs., Oct. 31, 5:00 p.m. - 9 p.m., Community Event: Halloween at Crane’s Roost Park, Crane’s Roost Park 274 Cranes Roost Blvd., Altamonte Springs, FL 32701
  • Fri., Nov. 1, 6:30 p.m. - 9:30 p.m., Playoff Match Watch Party, Presented by Heineken Silver, Sports & Social Orlando 9101 International Dr. #2230., Orlando, FL 32819

