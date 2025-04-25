Orlando community working to prevent sexual and domestic violence

ORLANDO, Fla. — The community of Orlando is raising awareness regarding sexual violence.

On Friday, leaders with the New Path Organization or Nuevo Sendero met to discuss ways to combat the ongoing problem within the Central Florida Hispanic population.

New Path Organization / Nuevo Sendero leaders with the New Path Organization, or Nuevo Sendero, met to discuss ways to combat the ongoing problem within the Central Florida Hispanic population. (Omar Isaac/WFTV)

“This issue is the responsibility of all the community,” Marta Frias, the Director of Nuevo Sendero Org, said.

Community leaders gathered in Orange County Friday for Nuevo Sendero’s Annual Summit on Sexual Violence.

For 18 years, the organization has not only uplifted the Hispanic community but also all community members who are victims of domestic or sexual abuse.

“We provide education, we provide support to the survivors,” Frias said. “We believe that with information, an organization is the only way to eradicate sexual abuse and domestic violence.

During the summit, experts, educators and healthcare professionals participated in workshops and discussed the latest data.

“In all of the USA, every 9 seconds, somebody is assaulted with domestic violence, physical and sexual,” Sarai Diaz, the Founder of Heavenly Touch, said.

The organization provides transitional housing to survivors who leave violent situations.

“It’s scary because you don’t know,” Diaz said. “Maybe it’s your neighbor, maybe it’s someone in your family.”

More information for resources at Heavenly Touch can be found here My Heavenly Touch | Marked to be marked, transformed to transform and resources at Nuevo Sendero can be found here Nuevo Sendero – Promoviendo la Educación y Prevención Contra la Violencia Doméstica y el Abuso Sexual

