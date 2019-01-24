Orlando Congresswoman Demings set to investigate Russian election interference

Congresswoman Val Demings is all set to take on two seats on committees that will investigate President Donald Trump.
She told Channel 9 that she's determined to get to the truth on reports of Russian election interference -- no matter where it may lead.
Related Headlines
"We know that it has been proven Russia has interfered in our election," said Demings. "The next question is to what extent did the president or those in his administration or on his campaign also participate."
Demings said that once Robert Mueller finishes his investigation that it will guide the committee to the next steps.
Mayor Buddy Dyer appointed Demings as the city's first female police chief in 2007. He isn't surprised to see her take on a key role in Congress.
Neither the House Judiciary or Intelligence committees currently have scheduled any hearings amid the government shutdown.
DOWNLOAD: Free WFTV News & Weather Apps
Not near a TV? Click here to watch WFTV newscasts live
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}