Orlando could crack down on drivers speeding through school zone

ORLANDO, Fla. — Since November Channel 9 has reported on at least 6 children getting either hit or killed by drivers.

Monday, the first step to hopefully save lives.

Other cities across central Florida have already implemented speeding cameras near schools. Orlando took its first step for adding speeding cameras to 24 public schools.

It will happen in phases after the final reading. You could expect for the program to launch at the start of the new year with a grace period. After the 30 days if you go more than 10 mile above the speed limit expect a $100 ticket.

The transportation department says it won’t cost the city anything to implement the program but could bring in $1 million to $1.5 million from citations. Money made goes back into the city’s vision zero plan. That’s its mission to stop all traffic deaths and serious injuries by 2040.

