Orlando developers bet big on mega mixed-use resort destinations

AIC Hotel Group of Miami has big plans for a 50-acre stretch of land near Walt Disney World, according to filings with Orange County.

The company’s Sept. 16 development plan review application shows the mixed-use complex aims for five 25-story towers enveloping a total of 2.3 million square feet of space.

Most of the venues remain unnamed, but Nobu Hospitality, a firm co-founded by actor Robert De Niro and Chef Nobu Matsuhisa, will have a presence.

