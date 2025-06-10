Orlando displays 49 ribbons to honor victims of Pulse nightclub massacre

ORLANDO, Fla. — This year marks nine years since the Pulse nightclub massacre, and the city held its annual remembrance to honor the victims.

On Monday, the Pulse prayer ribbon was put on display, and it included 49 black ribbons to represent the 49 lives lost and one black ribbon for the Pulse massacre survivors.

The ribbons are hung up every year as part of the city’s annual remembrance events.

After the tragedy, people in Provincetown, Massachusetts, sent our community prayer ribbons with the names of the victims written on them.

The prayer ribbons will once again be displayed on the steps of Orlando City Hall.

This year, in addition to the annual remembrance ceremony and blood drive, the city is also letting family members of the victims inside Pulse for the first time since the massacre.

Small groups will be escorted inside the building for 30-minute visits before the structure itself is removed later this year.

The prayer ribbons will be on display from Monday through June 16.

