Orlando family finds itself feet away from stealthy alligator

ORLANDO, Fla. - Talk about too close for comfort.
A Lake Nona woman posted video to Facebook of her family unknowingly playing in their backyard with an alligator lurking just a few feet away.
The video from Nicole Mojica shows her son playing on a slip and slide with, ironically, an inflatable alligator toy.
The real gator is hard to spot at first -- it may take until the second viewing to see where it is. The video ends before anybody realizes the creature is close by. No one was hurt.
As of Wednesday morning, the video had been viewed more than 700 times.
According to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, May and June are typically mating season for alligators. During this time, alligators may be out and about more frequently.
