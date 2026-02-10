The Villages residents evacuated over suspected explosive devices in home

THE VILLAGES, Fla. — Residents in part of The Villages have been evacuated following reports of suspected explosive devices found in a home.

Law enforcement continues to be on scene on Yucatan Way to secure and remove the items.

The evacuation was ordered as a precaution to protect nearby homes. Authorities responded after a report from a complainant who found what seemed to be explosive devices inside a residence.

Law enforcement officials are working to identify and clear items from the residence. The exact type and number of devices have not been disclosed by authorities.

Authorities announced they will provide an update once the area is cleared and the items are safely removed. No additional information is available at this time.

