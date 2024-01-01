Orlando fatal crash at a busy intersection leads community to push for action

ORLANDO, Fla. — A 63-year-old man died in a crash at an Orlando intersection that community members said they have complained about for years.

The crash happened on Silver Star Road and Powers Drive Sunday night.

Stephen Davis witnessed the crash.

“It was horrendous,” said Davis.

Read: Driver making U-turn dies after 2-car crash on New Year’s Eve in Orlando, troopers say

Daniel Baptiste saw the aftermath.

“It was a massive scene,” Baptiste said. “It really was.”

State troopers said the man tried to turn onto Powers Drive, but a Dodge Challenger slammed into him while speeding down Silver Star Road.

Read: Pine Hills residents say car accidents causing power outages, difficulty accessing businesses

“An SUV flipping nose over tail four or five times to land over here,” Davis said. “I’ve never seen anything like that in my life.”

It’s not the first incident these men have witnessed at the same intersection.

“(The) guy just came flying through the light,” Baptiste said. “If I wasn’t paying attention, he would have hit me.”

Read: $10M project to improve safety on Pines Hills street approved

Horrified neighbors spoke to Channel 9 last year about the number of deadly crashes.

At the time, three deadly crashes were reported in the area, including a hit-and-run that killed a 60-year-old.

Last year, a seven-year-old boy was hit and killed off Pine Hills Road.

The young men inside the Challenger in last night’s crash weren’t seriously hurt.

It is unknown if anyone will face charges.

See a map of the location below:

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2023 Cox Media Group