Orlando firefighters honored at Fallen Firefighter Memorial in Colorado Springs

ORLANDO, Fla. — Over the weekend, two Orlando firefighters were recognized at the annual Fallen Firefighter Memorial in Colorado Springs.

Lieutenant Jeffrey Huggins and Firefighter Paramedic Amanda Adams received recognition at the memorial, attended by thousands, including members of the Orlando Fire Department.

Next month, a road will be dedicated to Amanda Adams, honoring her service and sacrifice.

The memorial stands as a heartfelt tribute to the courage and commitment of firefighters such as Huggins and Adams, whose efforts are celebrated and honored by their community.

